Witnessing An Insider Decision, James J McGonigle Exercises Options Valued At $433K At FactSet Research Systems

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on July 15, by James J McGonigle, Board Member at FactSet Research Systems FDS, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, McGonigle, Board Member at FactSet Research Systems, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 2,925 shares of FDS, resulting in a transaction value of $433,556.

During Wednesday's morning session, FactSet Research Systems shares up by 0.04%, currently priced at $434.34. Considering the current price, McGonigle's 2,925 shares have a total value of $433,556.

Unveiling the Story Behind FactSet Research Systems

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for roughly 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

A Deep Dive into FactSet Research Systems's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FactSet Research Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.94% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 52.05% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.92, FactSet Research Systems showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 31.32 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 7.3 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 19.9, FactSet Research Systems's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of FactSet Research Systems's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.