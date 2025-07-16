$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eli Lilly LLY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.76%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $702.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In LLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of LLY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,899.40 today based on a price of $781.99 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.