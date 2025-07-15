$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Chemed CHE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.85%. Currently, Chemed has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,363.88 today based on a price of $453.72 for CHE at the time of writing.

Chemed's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.