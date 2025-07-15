July 15, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Seagate Tech Hldgs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Seagate Tech Hldgs STX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Seagate Tech Hldgs has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion.

Buying $100 In STX: If an investor had bought $100 of STX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,025.81 today based on a price of $146.80 for STX at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Seagate Tech Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

