Here's How Much $100 Invested In Seagate Tech Hldgs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Seagate Tech Hldgs has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion.

Buying $100 In STX: If an investor had bought $100 of STX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,025.81 today based on a price of $146.80 for STX at the time of writing.

Seagate Tech Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

