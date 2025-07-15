July 15, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Costco Wholesale Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Costco Wholesale COST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.31%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $429.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In COST: If an investor had bought $1000 of COST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,984.05 today based on a price of $969.19 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

COST Logo
COSTCostco Wholesale Corp
$969.19-1.19%

Overview
