Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Intercontinental Exchange 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intercontinental Exchange ICE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.53%. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion.
Buying $1000 In ICE: If an investor had bought $1000 of ICE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,885.69 today based on a price of $181.82 for ICE at the time of writing.
Intercontinental Exchange's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
