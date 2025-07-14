July 14, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Shell Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Shell SHEL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.66%. Currently, Shell has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion.

Buying $100 In SHEL: If an investor had bought $100 of SHEL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $212.37 today based on a price of $71.10 for SHEL at the time of writing.

Shell's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

