$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AerCap Holdings AER has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.53%. Currently, AerCap Holdings has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In AER: If an investor had bought $1000 of AER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,638.96 today based on a price of $114.52 for AER at the time of writing.

AerCap Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.