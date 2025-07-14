July 14, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Microsoft MSFT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.89%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion.

Buying $1000 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSFT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,464.74 today based on a price of $502.56 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
