Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PTC Stock In The Last 10 Years

PTC PTC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.16%. Currently, PTC has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion.

Buying $1000 In PTC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PTC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,838.41 today based on a price of $184.85 for PTC at the time of writing.

PTC's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

