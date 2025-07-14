In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 53.20 47.97 27.47 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 100.14 18.55 23.22 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.99 7.65 11.12 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 106.88 4.10 8.62 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 41.90 12.25 12.67 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.07 6.24 4.19 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 194.59 22.60 38.72 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 22.44 2.75 4.17 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 66.49 3.47 12.42 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.63 10.79 14.99 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 27.35 1.63 2.45 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 41.48 3.11 3.84 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.10 2.12 1.10 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 11.76 1.41 2.30 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 13.80 2.13 4.10 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 339.72 24.81 40.86 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.46 1.91 3.07 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 152.12 2.41 2.26 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 32.33 4.45 11.43 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 145.19 10.43 15.19 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 74.13 7.52 11.41 3.19% $35.89 $29.75 20.04%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 53.2 , which is 0.72x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 47.97 , which is 6.38x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.47 , surpassing the industry average by 2.41x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% is 19.82% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 20.04%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, revenue growth, and low EBITDA and gross profit ratios suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing significant revenue growth, despite lower profitability margins.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.