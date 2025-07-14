July 14, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Antero Resources Stock In The Last 5 Years

Antero Resources AR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 52.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 66.73%. Currently, Antero Resources has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion.

Buying $100 In AR: If an investor had bought $100 of AR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,288.07 today based on a price of $36.15 for AR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.46
Growth
79.73
Quality
N/A
Value
59.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
