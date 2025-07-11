$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Accenture ACN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.97%. Currently, Accenture has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion.

Buying $100 In ACN: If an investor had bought $100 of ACN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,183.21 today based on a price of $287.00 for ACN at the time of writing.

Accenture's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

