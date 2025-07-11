July 11, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lam Research 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lam Research LRCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.91%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LRCX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,998.46 today based on a price of $101.09 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

