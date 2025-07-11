In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 52.54 47.38 27.13 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 101.42 18.78 23.52 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 27.03 7.67 11.14 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 101.03 3.88 8.15 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 40.98 11.98 12.39 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.26 6.31 4.24 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 197.36 22.93 39.27 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 22.03 2.70 4.09 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 65.96 3.44 12.33 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 20.04 11.01 15.30 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 27.09 1.61 2.43 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 40.12 3.01 3.72 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.91 2.10 1.09 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.01 1.44 2.35 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 14.10 2.17 4.19 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 336.52 24.58 40.48 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.32 1.96 3.16 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 154.97 2.46 2.31 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 145.38 10.45 15.21 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Universal Display Corp 32.68 4.50 11.55 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 73.96 7.53 11.42 3.19% $35.89 $29.75 20.04%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

At 52.54 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.71x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 47.38 which exceeds the industry average by 6.29x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 27.13 , which is 2.38x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.82% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 20.04%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for operational improvement. The high revenue growth rate signals strong sales momentum within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.