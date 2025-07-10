Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Paylocity Holding 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Paylocity Holding PCTY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.69%. Currently, Paylocity Holding has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In PCTY: If an investor had bought $1000 of PCTY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,159.66 today based on a price of $182.91 for PCTY at the time of writing.

Paylocity Holding's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

