Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Laureate Education Stock In The Last 5 Years

Laureate Education LAUR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.73%. Currently, Laureate Education has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In LAUR: If an investor had bought $1000 of LAUR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,540.47 today based on a price of $23.86 for LAUR at the time of writing.

Laureate Education's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.