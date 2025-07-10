July 10, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Travelers Companies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Travelers Companies TRV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.64%. Currently, Travelers Companies has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRV: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,240.81 today based on a price of $255.99 for TRV at the time of writing.

Travelers Companies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TRV Logo
TRVThe Travelers Companies Inc
$255.990.26%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.08
Growth
60.93
Quality
62.14
Value
78.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved