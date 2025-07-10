$1000 Invested In Western Digital 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Western Digital WDC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.42%. Currently, Western Digital has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In WDC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WDC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,057.99 today based on a price of $64.92 for WDC at the time of writing.

Western Digital's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.