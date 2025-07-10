$100 Invested In Casella Waste Systems 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Casella Waste Systems CWST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.38%. Currently, Casella Waste Systems has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion.

Buying $100 In CWST: If an investor had bought $100 of CWST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,901.20 today based on a price of $112.92 for CWST at the time of writing.

Casella Waste Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.