Marvin R Ellison At FedEx Decides to Exercises Options Worth $352K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on July 9, by Marvin R Ellison, Board Member at FedEx FDX, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ellison, Board Member at FedEx, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 3,610 shares of FDX, resulting in a transaction value of $352,444.

As of Thursday morning, FedEx shares are up by 1.37%, with a current price of $239.74. This implies that Ellison's 3,610 shares have a value of $352,444.

All You Need to Know About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Breaking Down FedEx's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FedEx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.27% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 23.89% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FedEx's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 6.92437.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.33. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 14.07 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for FedEx's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.65 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.7 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of FedEx's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.