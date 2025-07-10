July 10, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In UBS Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

UBS Gr UBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.36%. Currently, UBS Gr has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion.

Buying $100 In UBS: If an investor had bought $100 of UBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $306.53 today based on a price of $36.02 for UBS at the time of writing.

UBS Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UBS Logo
UBSUBS Group AG
$36.171.04%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
69.67
Growth
70.06
Quality
45.95
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved