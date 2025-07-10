If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Middleby MIDD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.13%. Currently, Middleby has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion.

Buying $100 In MIDD: If an investor had bought $100 of MIDD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $794.45 today based on a price of $148.73 for MIDD at the time of writing.

Middleby's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

