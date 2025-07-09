Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Watts Water Technologies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Watts Water Technologies WTS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.41%. Currently, Watts Water Technologies has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In WTS: If an investor had bought $1000 of WTS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,476.05 today based on a price of $256.57 for WTS at the time of writing.

Watts Water Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.