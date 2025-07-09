July 9, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Franco-Nevada FNV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.38%. Currently, Franco-Nevada has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion.

Buying $100 In FNV: If an investor had bought $100 of FNV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $349.63 today based on a price of $159.20 for FNV at the time of writing.

Franco-Nevada's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FNV Logo
FNVFranco-Nevada Corp
$159.200.74%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.36
Growth
64.93
Quality
35.94
Value
14.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
