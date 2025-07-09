$100 Invested In AZZ 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AZZ AZZ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.81%. Currently, AZZ has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion.

Buying $100 In AZZ: If an investor had bought $100 of AZZ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,264.27 today based on a price of $100.14 for AZZ at the time of writing.

AZZ's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.