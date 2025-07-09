July 9, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Gold Fields 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Gold Fields GFI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.21%. Currently, Gold Fields has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In GFI: If an investor had bought $1000 of GFI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,354.90 today based on a price of $24.00 for GFI at the time of writing.

Gold Fields's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
