July 9, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Wells Fargo 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Wells Fargo WFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.46%. Currently, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $265.53 billion.

Buying $100 In WFC: If an investor had bought $100 of WFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $321.11 today based on a price of $81.59 for WFC at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WFC Logo
WFCWells Fargo & Co
$81.600.01%

Overview
