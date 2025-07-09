If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Royalty Pharma RPRX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.36%. Currently, Royalty Pharma has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In RPRX: If an investor had bought $1000 of RPRX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,609.60 today based on a price of $35.45 for RPRX at the time of writing.

Royalty Pharma's Performance Over Last 10 Years

