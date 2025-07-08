July 8, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Republic Services 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Republic Services RSG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.96%. Currently, Republic Services has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In RSG: If an investor had bought $1000 of RSG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $17,179.47 today based on a price of $239.31 for RSG at the time of writing.

Republic Services's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

