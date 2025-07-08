Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Uber Technologies Stock In The Last 5 Years

Uber Technologies UBER has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.81%. Currently, Uber Technologies has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion.

Buying $100 In UBER: If an investor had bought $100 of UBER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $289.89 today based on a price of $96.90 for UBER at the time of writing.

Uber Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

