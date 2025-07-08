July 8, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Unum Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Unum Gr UNM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.37%. Currently, Unum Gr has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion.

Buying $100 In UNM: If an investor had bought $100 of UNM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $497.57 today based on a price of $81.73 for UNM at the time of writing.

Unum Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UNM Logo
UNMUnum Group
$81.810.10%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.78
Growth
62.20
Quality
67.52
Value
89.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved