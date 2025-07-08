Here's How Much $100 Invested In Unum Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Unum Gr UNM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.37%. Currently, Unum Gr has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion.

Buying $100 In UNM: If an investor had bought $100 of UNM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $497.57 today based on a price of $81.73 for UNM at the time of writing.

Unum Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

