If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Orla Mining ORLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.14%. Currently, Orla Mining has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion.

Buying $100 In ORLA: If an investor had bought $100 of ORLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $346.86 today based on a price of $10.25 for ORLA at the time of writing.

Orla Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

ORLA Logo
ORLAOrla Mining Ltd
$10.25-3.67%

