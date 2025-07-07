July 7, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cheniere Energy LNG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.47%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion.

Buying $100 In LNG: If an investor had bought $100 of LNG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $478.94 today based on a price of $238.56 for LNG at the time of writing.

Cheniere Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

