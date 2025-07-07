Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Carpenter Tech 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Carpenter Tech CRS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.12%. Currently, Carpenter Tech has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,784.94 today based on a price of $280.73 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Tech's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

