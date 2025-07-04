July 4, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Financial Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

American Financial Group AFG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.07%. Currently, American Financial Group has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion.

Buying $100 In AFG: If an investor had bought $100 of AFG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $208.70 today based on a price of $127.43 for AFG at the time of writing.

American Financial Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
