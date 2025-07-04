July 4, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cenovus Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cenovus Energy CVE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.88%. Currently, Cenovus Energy has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion.

Buying $100 In CVE: If an investor had bought $100 of CVE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $303.21 today based on a price of $14.00 for CVE at the time of writing.

Cenovus Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
