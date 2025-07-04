July 4, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Tapestry 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Tapestry TPR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.12%. Currently, Tapestry has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion.

Buying $100 In TPR: If an investor had bought $100 of TPR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $684.37 today based on a price of $90.21 for TPR at the time of writing.

Tapestry's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

