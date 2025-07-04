$1000 Invested In Valero Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.17%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,560.30 today based on a price of $144.58 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

