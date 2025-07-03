July 3, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Gilead Sciences 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Gilead Sciences GILD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.17%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In GILD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GILD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,708.95 today based on a price of $111.70 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
