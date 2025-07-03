Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Equinix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Equinix EQIX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.44%. Currently, Equinix has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In EQIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of EQIX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $17,641.78 today based on a price of $787.00 for EQIX at the time of writing.

Equinix's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

