Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning argenx Stock In The Last 5 Years

argenx ARGX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.38%. Currently, argenx has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In ARGX: If an investor had bought $1000 of ARGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,319.42 today based on a price of $550.00 for ARGX at the time of writing.

argenx's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

