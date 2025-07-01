July 1, 2025 12:10 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.41%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,723.19 today based on a price of $374.97 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LPLA Logo
LPLALPL Financial Holdings Inc
$369.18-1.54%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.81
Growth
53.58
Quality
61.56
Value
26.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved