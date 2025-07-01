July 1, 2025 11:13 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.42%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion.

Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $232.84 today based on a price of $174.58 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Alphabet's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
