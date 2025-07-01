July 1, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Hilton Worldwide Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.68%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion.

Buying $100 In HLT: If an investor had bought $100 of HLT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $352.76 today based on a price of $268.94 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
