July 1, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Royal Caribbean Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 30.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.48%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In RCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of RCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,294.88 today based on a price of $314.87 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RCL Logo
RCLRoyal Caribbean Group
$315.100.63%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.14
Growth
75.43
Quality
Not Available
Value
45.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved