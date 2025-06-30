June 30, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Insulet PODD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.42%. Currently, Insulet has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion.

Buying $100 In PODD: If an investor had bought $100 of PODD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,077.91 today based on a price of $299.00 for PODD at the time of writing.

Insulet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

