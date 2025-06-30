June 30, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In ONEOK 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ONEOK OKE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.61%. Currently, ONEOK has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion.

Buying $100 In OKE: If an investor had bought $100 of OKE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $253.90 today based on a price of $81.60 for OKE at the time of writing.

ONEOK's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

