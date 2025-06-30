If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Waste Connections WCN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.44%. Currently, Waste Connections has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In WCN: If an investor had bought $1000 of WCN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,936.41 today based on a price of $186.72 for WCN at the time of writing.

Waste Connections's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

