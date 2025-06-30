June 30, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Williams-Sonoma 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.9%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion.

Buying $100 In WSM: If an investor had bought $100 of WSM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $787.96 today based on a price of $161.69 for WSM at the time of writing.

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
